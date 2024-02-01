United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,976. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 244,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 3,598.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 85,719 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

