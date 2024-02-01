United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,582. The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.71.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

