United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.46% of United Rentals worth $438,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $9.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $635.05. 273,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,997. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $658.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.83.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

