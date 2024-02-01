United States Steel Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

United States Steel has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

X stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.63. 19,792,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,672. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

Insider Activity

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

