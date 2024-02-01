United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $26.41 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,548 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.66. 392,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,382. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

