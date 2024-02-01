UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE UNH traded down $5.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $506.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

