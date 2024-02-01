UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $489.49. 3,631,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,483. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $493.98. The company has a market cap of $378.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.