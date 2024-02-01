UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.2% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $5.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.03. 721,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.64. The firm has a market cap of $231.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

