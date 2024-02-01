UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 15,628 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $38,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.44. 2,351,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,596. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

