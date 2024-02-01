UnlimitedIP Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.14 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $16.14 million and $1,866.71 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.00997594 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,641.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

