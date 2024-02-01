UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.69 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and approximately $968,741.01 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.98 or 0.00009367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,725,008 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

