Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 834 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.69. 399,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,636. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

