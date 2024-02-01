Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $15,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.22. The stock had a trading volume of 174,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,408. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.76. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $125.09 and a 1-year high of $185.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

