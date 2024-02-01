Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 86.7% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 136,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $109.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

