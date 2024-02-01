Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.04. 1,584,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,147. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

