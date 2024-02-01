Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.92. 698,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,981. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

