Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,635,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.42. The stock had a trading volume of 263,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.43. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

