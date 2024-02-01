Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 8,711 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 432,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

