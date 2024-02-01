Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $36,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 134,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $104.34. 1,445,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,981. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

