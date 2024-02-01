Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 184,416 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

