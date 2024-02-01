Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,635,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,980. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

