Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $27,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX remained flat at $49.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,963. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.