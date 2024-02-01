Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.90 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $54.90 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00079112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00027097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001260 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,552,303,070 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

