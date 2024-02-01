Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $7,710.90 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,975.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00157230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.70 or 0.00550776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00388085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00162835 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,635,672 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

