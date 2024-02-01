VerusCoin (VRSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $82.41 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. VerusCoin has a market cap of $82.41 million and approximately $3,597.26 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,387,818 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,383,003.4623919. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.09905767 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,388.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

