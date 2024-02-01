Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.27

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.27 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 87.77 ($1.12). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 545,443 shares changing hands.

Vianet Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stella Panu purchased 100,000 shares of Vianet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £69,000 ($87,719.30). In other news, insider Stella Panu bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £69,000 ($87,719.30). Also, insider James Dickson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,374.78). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 195,000 shares of company stock worth $13,910,000. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

See Also

