Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Wabash National Price Performance

Wabash National stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.71. 2,442,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,336. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

