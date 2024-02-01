Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down to $412.60

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $412.60, but opened at $391.55. Watsco shares last traded at $390.85, with a volume of 500 shares.

Watsco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.06.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

