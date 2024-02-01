WEMIX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $851.17 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. WEMIX has a total market cap of $851.17 million and $4.11 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00005565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 951,572,878 coins and its circulating supply is 355,640,692 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 951,541,673.0837866 with 355,606,624.93492293 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.3323376 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $4,051,735.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.