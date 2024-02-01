WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.33. The stock had a trading volume of 370,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in WESCO International by 41.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

