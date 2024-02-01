Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading Down 6.7%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.63 and last traded at $59.70. 745,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,371,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 8.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.