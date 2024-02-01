Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Shelley Roberts Acquires 417 Shares

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Roberts acquired 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($45.45) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.75 ($18,952.14).

Whitbread Stock Down 1.0 %

WTB traded down GBX 36.66 ($0.47) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,559.35 ($45.25). 842,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,493.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,443.36. Whitbread plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,756 ($35.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.22). The company has a market cap of £6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,127.81, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,045 ($51.42).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

