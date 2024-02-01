Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Shelley Roberts Acquires 417 Shares

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Whitbread plc (LON:WTBGet Free Report) insider Shelley Roberts acquired 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($45.45) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.75 ($18,952.14).

Whitbread Stock Down 1.0 %

WTB traded down GBX 36.66 ($0.47) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,559.35 ($45.25). 842,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,493.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,443.36. Whitbread plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,756 ($35.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.22). The company has a market cap of £6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,127.81, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,045 ($51.42).

Get Our Latest Report on Whitbread

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.