Wirtual Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $753.90 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

