Zcash Trading Down 2.9% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.61 or 0.00050169 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $352.83 million and $45.84 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00053516 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00018422 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

