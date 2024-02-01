ZClassic Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $713,609.70 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00053803 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

