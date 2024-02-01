Zeal Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 662,171 H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 662,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,282,000. H World Group comprises approximately 66.7% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd owned 0.20% of H World Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in H World Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $31.50. 314,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.92. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $53.52.

H World Group Announces Dividend

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on H World Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th.

View Our Latest Report on H World Group

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.