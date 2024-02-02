1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 329,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 264.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

