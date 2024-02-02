AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 266,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.20. 5,903,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $304.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $172.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

