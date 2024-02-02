AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.70. 7,870,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,021. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $303.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.01). AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

