Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $50,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.95. 1,589,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,556. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.