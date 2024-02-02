Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Accuray updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $38,713.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 196,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 65,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $161,513.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,369,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,433.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $38,713.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 196,138 shares in the company, valued at $537,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,142 shares of company stock valued at $323,367. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,666,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Accuray by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,818,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Accuray by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accuray by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 891,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Accuray by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 633,013 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

