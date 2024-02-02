Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,594 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

