AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.46

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 194443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $456.96 million, a PE ratio of 95.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). AerSale had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,622,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,622,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick Craig Wright purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AerSale by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter worth $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 55.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 327,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

