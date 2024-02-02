AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 3,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.
AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.
