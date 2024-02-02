Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Trading Up 0.9%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 25,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,556,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Ainos Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 515.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ainos

About Ainos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ainos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ainos, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:AIMD Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Ainos as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

