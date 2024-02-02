Aion (AION) Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $347.74 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00128295 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00036609 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021268 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008229 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

