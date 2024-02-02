Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 68.60%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.