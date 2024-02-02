Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $161.13 and last traded at $160.80. Approximately 680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.40.

Airbus Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.51.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

