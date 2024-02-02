ALEX Lab (ALEX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.28 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ALEX Lab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALEX Lab has a total market capitalization of $106.86 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.27389251 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,483,143.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

