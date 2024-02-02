Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.00

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.07), with a volume of 84302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.00).

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -268.69 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.08.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

